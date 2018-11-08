Evan Mosey: Ex-Nottingham Panther signs for Cardiff Devils

Evan Mosey has also played in the American Hockey League

Former Nottingham Panthers player Evan Mosey, who can operate as a forward or in defence, has signed for Elite League Champions Cardiff Devils.

The 29-year old Mosey joins following a spell in Denmark with Herning Blue Fox.

Mosey has played for Team GB but broke his leg in April and missed the World Championships.

"He has an impressive skillset and will fit in well to the style we play in Cardiff," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord

"Mosey is one of the fastest skaters we have seen in this league and he can play forward and defence, which is a huge plus,"

"This is a big day for us, yesterday we lost a great player in Ben Blood and today we signed another great player to fill that void."

Mosey's arrival comes a day after Ben Blood left Devils to sign a two-year deal with Tappara of the Finnish Liiga.