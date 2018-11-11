Cardiff Devils host Belfast Giants in their 1,000th Elite League game

From the section

Cardiff Devils ended a three-game losing streak at Milton Keynes

Cardiff Devils host leaders Belfast Giants in their 1,000th Elite League game on Sunday after ending a losing streak at Milton Keynes Lightning.

The reigning champions' win came after defeats by Fife Flyers, Nottingham Panthers and Coventry Blaze.

Charles Linglet opened for the visitors, but Lightning led after Cole Shudra and Tim Wallace struck.

Layne Ulmer levelled before Sean Bentivoglio and Gleason Fournier sealed the win for Devils.

Giants won 4-0 at Panthers on Saturday to hold on to top spot in the 2018-19 title race.