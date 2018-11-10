Elite League: Giants too good for Panthers in Nottingham

The Giants have won 14 of their last 15 Elite League matches

The Belfast Giants strengthened their lead at the top of the Elite league with an impressive 4-0 away win over Nottingham Panthers.

Second period goals from Darcy Murphy, Kevin Raine and Hunter Bishop puts the visitors firmly in the ascendency after a close opening 20 minutes.

David Rutherford added a fourth in the final period.

The Giants have now won 14 of their last 15 games.

Goaltenders Michael Garnett and Tyler Beskorowany impressed in the first period, with the Panthers' netminder making a wonderful double save to keep out Kyle Baun.

It was the hosts who began the second period with more purpose, Beskorowany again was called into action to stem the flow of Nottingham dominance.

The saves proved to be crucial as Rutherford provided the assist for Murphy to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Raine's effort from the blueline was quickly followed by Bishop's deflected effort as Belfast showed the confidence which has propelled them to the top of the Elite League standings.

Having blown their opponents away with a three-goal blitz in the space of six minutes, the Giants saw out the game with relative comfort in the final period as Rutherford rounded off the scoring from Murphy and Blair Riley's assist.

A 3-2 loss to Guildford Flames is the only defeat Adam Keefe's side have had in their eight consecutive away fixtures.

The Giants remain on the road to take on Cardiff Devils on Sunday before their attentions turn to the Continental Cup.