Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Cardiff Devils for four-point weekend

The Giants have won 15 of their last 16 Elite League matches

The Belfast Giants beat reigning Elite League champions Cardiff Devils 8-1 on Sunday night to complete a four-point weekend away from home.

Kyle Baun's four-goal haul helped the Giants to their emphatic win and Adam Keefe's side now extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Jim Vandermeer (2), Blair Riley and Darcy Murphy were the other Giants' scorers.

Belfast had seen off Nottingham Panthers 4-0 on Saturday evening.

Tyler Beskorowany started in the Giants' net, with the visitors missing Jonathan Ferland, Colin Shields, Matt Towe and Andrew Dickson.

The Giants came flying out of the traps in the first meeting between the two title contenders this season, Vandermeer opening the scoring at 2:57 after a nice give-and-go with Baun, before slamming home at the back post.

Ninety seconds later the visitors doubled their lead. This time it was Baun who turned from provider to scorer when firing low into the Cardiff net after a nice set-up from Pat Dwyer.

Sean Bentivoglio cut the Giants' lead in half at 25:54 when he and Joey Martin teamed up to give Bentivoglio a simple finish at the back post.

Baun's classy back-handed finish on the powerplay at 32:43 restored the Giants' two-goal advantage, assisted by Dustin Johner and Curtis Leonard.

Blair Riley had the Giants another powerplay goal with a fine one-timer at 34:19, assisted by David Rutherford and Hunter Bishop.

Baun completed his hat-trick early in the final period - Pat Dwyer skated the puck into the Cardiff zone and feathered the puck beautifully to Baun who finished well at 40:46.

Vandermeer unleashed a fierce wrist shot from the top of the circle at 42:59 to make it seven on the night for the visitors, assisted by Riley and Lewis Hook.

Baun hammered home his fourth goal of the game at 44:50 following a nice pass from behind the net by Dwyer.

Darcy Murphy rounded off the scoring, redirecting Curtis Leonard's slapshot from the blueline at 56:49.

The Belfast Giants strengthened their lead at the top of the Elite league with an impressive 4-0 away win over Nottingham Panthers.

Second period goals from Darcy Murphy, Kevin Raine and Hunter Bishop puts the visitors firmly in the ascendency after a close opening 20 minutes.

David Rutherford added a fourth in the final period.

The Giants have now won 14 of their last 15 games.

Goaltenders Michael Garnett and Tyler Beskorowany impressed in the first period, with the Panthers' netminder making a wonderful double save to keep out Kyle Baun.

It was the hosts who began the second period with more purpose, Beskorowany again was called into action to stem the flow of Nottingham dominance.

The saves proved to be crucial as Rutherford provided the assist for Murphy to open the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Raine's effort from the blueline was quickly followed by Bishop's deflected effort as Belfast showed the confidence which has propelled them to the top of the Elite League standings.

Having blown their opponents away with a three-goal blitz in the space of six minutes, the Giants saw out the game with relative comfort in the final period as Rutherford rounded off the scoring from Murphy and Blair Riley's assist.

A 3-2 loss to Guildford Flames is the only defeat Adam Keefe's side have had in their eight consecutive away fixtures.

The Giants remain on the road to take on Cardiff Devils on Sunday before their attentions turn to the Continental Cup.