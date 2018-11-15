Continental Cup: Belfast Giants face Medvescak Zagreb in Continental Cup opener

The Giants have won 15 of their last 16 Elite League matches

Belfast Giants' hosting of the Continental Cup semi-finals begins on Thursday night as they face Medvescak Zagreb in their opener (19:00 GMT).

The round robin tournament sees the other two teams GKS Katowice Italian club Ritten Sport in opposition in Thursday's opener (15:00 GMT).

On Friday, the Giants face Ritten in an evening game with GKS Katowice playing the Croatians earlier in the day.

Belfast meet the Poles on Saturday when Ritten also take on Zagreb.

The top two teams from the tournament will go forward to the final stages in January.

Belfast qualified for the European competition by winning last season's Challenge Cup.

The last time the Giants were in Europe was in 2014, when they beat the Dutch, Bulgarian, Belarussian and Polish champions over the course of the two qualifying rounds.

However, a 2-1 loss to the Angers Dukes of France meant they were eliminated at the end of this third round stage.

The Giants go into the European competition having won 15 of their last 16 Elite League changes which puts them four points ahead of Fife at the top of the table.