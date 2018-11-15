Continental Cup: Belfast Giants shut-out Medvascek Zagreb in a 4-0 win

Belfast Giants' Francis Beauvillier challenges Medvescak Zagreb's Adam Deutsch

Belfast Giants began their bid for a place at the Continental Cup finals with a 4-0 win over Medvascek Zagreb.

Jim Vandermeer, Lewis Hook, Dustin Johner and Pat Dwyer all scored against the Croatian side at the SSE Arena.

Giants' net minder Tyler Beskorowany also made 34 saves to help his team to a shut-out victory.

Polish side GKS Katowice beat Ritten Sport from Italy - also 4-0 - in the other game on the opening day of the semi-finals tournament.

There was a frantic pace to the first period as both goalkeepers made a number of key saves but the Giants took the lead with fifteen seconds remaining.

Dwyer took his time before picking his pass to Vandermeer and the defenceman's powerful shot was deflected into the net for the opening goal.

Dwyer was also involved in the second goal as the forward's anticipation helped the Giants to double their lead at 25:32 when he picked off an attempted pass behind the Zagreb net and then fed Hook for his first European goal.

The visitors lifted the tempo at the start of the third period but Beskorowany shut the door on any comeback and at 49:24 Hunter Bishop assisted on Johner's perfectly executed two-on-one.

Dwyer rounded off another man-of-the-match performance by grabbing the fourth goal on the powerplay to add to his two assists.

Giants will play Ritten on Friday night in their second game of the round robin competition with the top two sides progressing to the Continental Cup final in January.