Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Nottingham Panthers
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Joey Martin struck in overtime to seal a dramatic home win for Cardiff Devils over Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League.
Dylan Olsen put the visitors ahead and Sam Duggan replied with his first Devils goal.
Joey Haddad put the hosts ahead by the end of the first period, but Panthers' Olsen levelled after the intermission.
The scores remained tied until Martin's dramatic late effort that was confirmed after a being reviewed.