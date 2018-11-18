Elite League: Dundee Stars 3-6 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Stephen Dixon scored twice as Cardiff Devils secured their second win of the weekend with a 6-3 victory at Dundee Stars in the Elite League.

Charles Linglet, playing in his 900th professional regular season, also scored for Devils

Joey Martin, Layne Ulmer and Jake Morissette also scored for Devils, who beat Nottingham Panthers on Saturday night.

Charles Corcoron, Drydn Dow and Lukas Lundvald Nielsen were the home scorers.