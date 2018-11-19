Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils sign defenceman Drew Schiestel

From the section

Drew Schiestel (R) was briefly a team-mate of Devils' Mike Hedden at Texas Stars in 2012

Elite League title-holders Cardiff Devils have signed 29-year-old Canadian defenceman Drew Schiestel until the end of the 2018-19 season.

He played in Zagreb towards the end of last season, having moved there from Norwegian club Lorenskog.

Devils head coach Andrew Lord said: "Drew is another great skating two-way defenceman."

Schiestel should play for Devils when they host Fife Flyers on Wednesday (19:30 GMT).