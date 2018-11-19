Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils sign defenceman Drew Schiestel
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Elite League title-holders Cardiff Devils have signed 29-year-old Canadian defenceman Drew Schiestel until the end of the 2018-19 season.
He played in Zagreb towards the end of last season, having moved there from Norwegian club Lorenskog.
Devils head coach Andrew Lord said: "Drew is another great skating two-way defenceman."
Schiestel should play for Devils when they host Fife Flyers on Wednesday (19:30 GMT).