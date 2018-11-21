Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Fife Flyers

Charles Linglet (left) was named man of the match

Cardiff Devils held off a late comeback from Fife Flyers to make it three league wins on the bounce.

Charles Linglet opened the scoring in the first period at Ice Arena Wales, with Matt Pope doubling the lead a short time later.

Linglet got his second in the final period, before Mike Cazzola and Joe Basaraba struck for the visitors.

Devils are back in league action on Saturday away to Manchester Storm, before hosting MK Lightning on Sunday.