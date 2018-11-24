Friendship Four: Union College 2-1 Boston University

Union College's Ryan Walker tussles with Boston University's Dante Fabbro during Saturday's Friendship Four Championship game in Belfast

Union College won the Belpot trophy with a 2-1 win over Boston University in the final of the 2018 Friendship Four tournament in Belfast.

Union took the initiative in a physical opening period, Brett Supinski deflecting the puck into the net.

Ty Amonte levelled it up before Parker Foo put Union back ahead with a superb wrist shot early in the second period.

In an entertaining consolation game, Yale won 6-3 against the University of Connecticut to claim third place.

Boston University's Patrick Curry with Union College's Darion Hanson during Saturday's Friendship Four final at the SSE Arena

The final was a match-up between college sides from Massachusetts and New York State.

Five-time NCAA champions Boston U were seen by many as the big attraction at the tournament, but they were rocked early on when Supinksi deflected the puck into the net past Jake Oettinger, the Terriers' netminder.

With just 39 seconds left until the first interval, Ty Amonte, whose father Tony is the former NHL star, pounced on a rebound off Union keeper Darion Hanson to level things up and score his second goal of the tournament.

Union's Foo, drafted by the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks in 2017, opted to shoot rather than pass in a two-on-one opportunity to beat Oettinger.

It proved to be the winner as a scoreless final period then followed, mainly thanks to some late heroics from Hanson as Boston probed for a dramatic late equaliser.

Union College become the fourth side to claim the Belpot trophy, joining previous winners UMass Lowell, Vermont and Clarkson.

The teams for next year's tournament have already been confirmed with Colgate and North Eastern, who both participated in the inaugural tournament in 2015, returning to Belfast.

They will be joined by Princeton and New Hampshire.