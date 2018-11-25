Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-3 Milton Keynes Lightning

Milton Keynes Lightning ended Cardiff Devils' four-match Elite League winning run with an overtime triumph.

Charles Linglet put hosts Devils ahead with Clay Anderson replying.

Devils went back ahead through Joey Haddad, but the visitors went level again through Georgs Golovkovs.

The Latvian then finished off a memorable night for Lightning in the fourth minute of overtime with Devils having won in similar fashion at Manchester Storm on Saturday.

Devils go to Glasgow Clan in their next game on Wednesday, 28 November while Lightning go to Nottingham Panthers on the same night.