Continental Cup: Belfast Giants to host Super Final in January

Katowice and the Giants will both be involved in the four-team final in January

The Belfast Giants will host the Continental Cup Super Final at the SSE Arena for the first time from Friday 11 January to Sunday 13 January.

The Giants organisation won the rights over Arlan Kokshetau of Kazakstan to host the prominent European final after also hosting the semi-final stage.

The Giants will compete against GKS Katowice of Poland, Arlan Kokshetau of Kazakstan and Belarus' HK Gomel.

This will be the first occasion that an Elite League side has hosted the final.

The decision was announced by the International Ice-Hockey Federation on Wednesday.

The Giants qualified for the 2018-19 IIHF Continental Cup by winning the 2017-18 Challenge Cup, defeating Cardiff Devils 6-3 in the final on Sunday 4 March.

Adam Keefe's side made it through the semi-final stage on 15-17 November by winning two of their three games, losing 4-2 to fellow finalists Katowice in their final match.

They beat Medvascek Zagreb of Croatia 4-0 and followed that up with a 6-2 victory Italian side Ritten Sport.

This is the Giants' second ever appearance in the European showpiece event after qualifying for the eight team version of the Super Final in the 2002-03 season.

That year, the Giants travelled to Milan, Italy and Lugano, Switzerland to face some of the best of European hockey, hosts HC Lugano, HC Davos and HC Slovan Bratislava.