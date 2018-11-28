Challenge Cup: Glasgow Clan 3-4 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Cardiff netminder Ben Bowns reacts to a Glasgow attack

Cardiff Devils will take a one-goal lead back to Ice Arena Wales after edging Glasgow Clan in the first leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final.

The visitors romped into the lead with goals from Stephen Dixon, Charles Linglet and Joey Martin.

Zack Fitzgerald and Brenda Connolly pulled goals back for Clan in the second period, but Matt Pope's strike kept Devils 4-2 ahead.

But Vaclav Stupka's late goal for Clan left the tie delicately balanced.

Both sides return to Elite League action before the return Cup game in Cardiff on Friday 14 December.