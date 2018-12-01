Elite League: Fife Flyers 3-8 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils came from behind to claim a comprehensive 8-3 victory away to Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

After a goalless first period, the home team went two up courtesy of Joe Basaraba and Carlo Finucci.

But it was one-way traffic afterwards with Gleason Fournier, Justin Faryna, Mike Hedden (2), Joey Haddad, Sam Duggan, Joey Martin all getting on the score sheet for the Devils.

Paul Crowder pulled one back, before Layne Ulmer's final goal.

Devils are back in league action on Sunday when they host Dundee Stars at The Viola Arena.