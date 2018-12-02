Elite League: Sheffield Steelers score 4-2 reversal over Belfast Giants

Giants' goalkeeper Tyler Beskorowany holds onto the puck during a goal-mouth scramble

Rob Dowd scored twice as Sheffield Steelers ended Belfast Giants' 10-game unbeaten run in the Elite League.

Josh McFadden and Ben O'Connor were also on target in a 4-2 Steelers win.

It was an impressive reversal by the home side, who bounced back from a 4-2 defeat by the same opposition less than 24 hours earlier.

Francis Beauvillier and Blair Riley got consolation scores for the Giants but the visitors were unable to recover from falling four goals behind.

The Giants lead over Nottingham at the top of the standings has now shrunk to just a single point.

Dowd scored twice in the first seven minutes to give the Steelers early control.

The wing opened the scoring on four minutes assisted by Josh Pitt and quickly added another just over two and a half minutes later when he picked up his own rebound to score.

McFadden also benefitted from a rebound on 23:07 when his shot deflected off a Giants skate and into the net before O'Connor punished a five-on-three powerplay with Dowd and Mark Matheson assisting.

Jonathan Ferland set up Beauvillier from behind the net as the Giants pulled one back before the end of the middle period to give themselves hope of salvaging a result but the league leaders could not find another goal until Riley converted on a powerplay with just 57 seconds remaining.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday, 5 December as the Giants remain on the road against Dundee Stars while the Steelers will also travel to Scotland to face Glasgow Clan.