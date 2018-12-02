Elite League: Cardiff Devils lose to Dundee Stars on penalties

Matt Pope, Sean Bentivoglio and Mark Louis celebrate the Devils' first goal

Cardiff Devils lost 3-2 on penalties to Dundee Stars in what was their first game at the renamed Viola Arena.

Matt Pope and Sean Bentivoglio put the home side 2-0 up going into the final period, before goals from Johan Andersson and Drydn Dow forced the game into extra time.

With things still tied, Stars held their nerve to win a tense shootout.

Devils are back in league action on Wednesday when they host Guildford Flames.