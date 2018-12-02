Elite League: 'Confident' Dundee starts keep winning streak alive

Dundee Stars won both of their Elite League fixtures this weekend

Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha reckons his team finally have luck on his side as they roared back into form with two Elite League wins this weekend.

Stars recovered from an 8-0 midweek drubbing by Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup to sink Coventry Blaze and Cardiff Devils.

Pacha's men have now won four games in a row after a bruising start to the season, although they remain second-bottom.

Elsewhere, Fife Flyers halted their six-match losing run, but frustrations continued for Glasgow Clan following another weekend of mixed results.

Devils and Blaze doused by Stars

Blaze visited Dundee on Saturday reeling from their unsuccessful trip to Glasgow, and were further sickened by a 4-2 defeat.

Ben Lake opened the scoring for the away side and Luke Ferrara restored their lead after Francois Bouchard's leveller

But Mike Sullivan's double and a goal from Charles Corcoran wrapped up the two points for Stars.

Pacha's team maintained their momentum when they made the long journey to Cardiff a day later.

That arduous trip may have contributed to a sluggish Dundee start as Matt Pope and Sean Bentivoglio fired Devils in front.

Stars rallied in the third period when captain Johan Andersson got one back, with Drydn Dow picking up the equaliser to take the game into overtime, then penalty shots.

It was Matt Marquardt who struck the decisive penalty to snatch an unlikely win for Dundee.

"We're doing a lot of good things and we're perhaps getting the bounces we maybe weren't getting earlier in the season," Pacha said. "I also think confidence is a factor.

"Nothing worked for us on Wednesday against Belfast, but I was pleased to see the guys bounce back and it's great to keep the league streak going."

Joy for Fife but Clan frustrated again

There was high drama in Manchester as Paul Crowder's overtime winner ensured Flyers' barren run ended with a 4-3 triumph over Storm.

After falling 8-3 to Cardiff at home on Saturday, they bounced back in style as Brett Bulmer, Marcus Basara and Danick Gauthier's late equaliser forced overtime.

While Flyers fans could celebrate, Clan supporters grew more exasperated.

Their weekend began with Friday's 4-2 win over Blaze but they were hammered 7-2 at Nottingham Panthers, who are three points shy of table-topping Belfast

Stats of the week

Scott Aarssen of Fife Flyers picked up two assists this weekend, taking his haul to 200 across all Elite League competitions.

Stars' win at Cardiff was their first in the Welsh capital since a 4-2 play-off victory in March 2016 - eight visits previous.

Tweet of the week

Mac Howlett joined Clan from a Finnish team in the summer and has been particularly taken with the traffic cone-adorned Duke of Wellington statue in Glasgow's Royal Exchange Square.

This was his response to a supporter during a Twitter Q & A session last week...

Quote of the week

Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume wasn't getting carried away after his team ended their grim run of form.

"It's only one hockey game. I'm happy for these guys, but we have to get back to work and tighten up on areas where we've been loose recently," he said.