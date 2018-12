Justin Faryna played for Dundee Stars after leaving Canadian side Rapid City Rush in 2015

Cardiff Devils player Justin Faryna has left the Elite League title-holders with the club citing "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old Canadian helped Devils win the 2017-18 crown after joining them before the start of the season.

Devils managing director Todd Kelman said Faryna's decision "came as a big shock".

Kelman added: "There is life outside of hockey and this is a decision bigger than this game."