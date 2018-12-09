Elite League: Belfast Giants 3-2 Cardiff Devils after penalties

Evan Mosey scored his first goal for Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Belfast Giants in the Elite League.

Jim Vandermeer's opener for the Giants was cancelled out by Evan Mosey's first goal for the Devils.

Blair Riley put the home side back in front in the second period before Charles Linglet equalised to take the game into overtime and then to a shootout.

Giants only needed one goal with Devils missing all four of their attempts.

Devils will now have a rest from the league before hosting Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup on Friday.