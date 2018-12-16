Elite League: Manchester Storm 2-5 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils man of the match Joey Martin scored one goal and added two assists

Cardiff Devils responded to being dumped out of the Challenge Cup the previous night with a battling Elite League win in Manchester on Saturday.

The visitors twice took the lead through Gleason Fournier but each time Dallas Ehrhardt equalised for Storm.

But a three-goal burst in the third period from Joey Haddad, Mike Hedden and Joey Martin clinched it for Devils.

The win moves Devils into second, two points behind leaders Belfast Giants, but Devils have two games in hand.

Devils are next in league action away to MK Lightning on Thursday, 20 December.