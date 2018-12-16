Elite League: Darcy Murphy nets four goals as Giants fight back to beat Storm 6-4

Belfast's win extended their lead at the top of the table to four points

Darcy Murphy hit four goals as Belfast Giants fought back from 2-0 down to beat Manchester Storm 6-4 in Sunday's Elite League contest.

The win increased Belfast's lead at the top of the table to four points.

Storm led 2-0 early but goals from David Rutherford, Dustin Johner and Murphy put Belfast 3-2 up by the end of the first period.

Murphy hit all of the Belfast's remaining goals after Manchester had equalised early in the second period.

The home side made a fast start as Evan Richardson and Luke Moffatt netted inside the opening five minutes.

However, Murphy set up Rutherford to reply for the Giants on 14 minutes and after Johner levelled four minutes later, Murphy scored his first goal of the night seconds before the end of the opening period.

Richardson's second strike early in the middle period period got Manchester on terms but two Murphy goals put Belfast 5-3 up going into the final period.

Ciaran Long brought the Storm to within one goal of the Giants with a shorthanded effort in the 42nd minute.

After the referees handed Hunter Bishop a five plus game misconduct penalty, Tyler Beskorowany and the Giants stood tall to kill off a five-minute penalty with 11 minutes remaining.

Murphy rounded off an impressive performance with a late empty-net finish as the Giants killed off a late Manchester penalty.

The victory was a boost for the Giants after they suffered a third Elite League defeat in five games in Saturday's 4-2 away loss against Glasgow Clan.

Belfast can now look forward to a run of five successive home games over the Christmas period.