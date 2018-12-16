Ice hockey: Glasgow Clan's Matt Haywood goal against Cardiff 'one of biggest of career'

Clan had to come from behind to beat Cardiff Devils on Friday night

Glasgow Clan forward Matt Haywood says team-mate Matt Stanisz's work played a big part in one of the biggest goals of his career.

Clan dumped league champions Cardiff Devils out of the cup then beat Belfast Giants in the league.

Dundee Stars picked up four points from six as they continued their climb up the Elite League table.

And Fife Flyers left late to defeat Guildford Flames 3-1 to stay in touch with the top three at the top.

Clan 'make a statement'

Haywood's winner on Friday in South Wales was arguably the moment of the weekend as Glasgow Clan reached their first Challenge Cup semi-final since 2013.

And the Clan forward, the only player remaining from the original team when the club was formed eight years ago, admits Saturday's game against the Giants was more of a grind.

"That goal on Friday is probably definitely up there for me as one of the biggest of my career," he said. "I have to say it was all Matt Stanisz's work and I had a little tap-in.

"I didn't think we would get it with a four-on-three power play against us. Stanisz played it into me and I somehow managed to get it in there.

"The game against Belfast on Saturday, the first couple of periods were tough after coming back from Wales. We came out in the third period and put the pressure on.

"Results wise, I think it's a statement that we're moving forward as a club. It feels like the identity we have is being proven and the fans are seeing that."

It was Clan's first win in 13 attempts against the Devils and in almost three years as they had to fight back from a 4-3 deficit from the first leg a couple of weeks ago.

Under 24 hours later, Clan were back home and beat league leaders Belfast Giants, a team who had won nine of their last ten visits to Glasgow.

Both sides will meet again in the Challenge Cup semi finals after the Giants secured their place with a 4-2 win over Dundee Stars through the week, completing a 12-2 aggregate.

Stats of the week

François Bouchard of Dundee Stars scored a goal and an assist against Coventry Blaze on Sunday to take his tally over them to five points in three games this season

Glasgow Clan's win over Cardiff Devils on Friday was their first victory over the Welsh side since 3rd January 2016 - 13 games have all gone the way of the Devils since then.

Fife Flyers' victory over Guildford Flames on Saturday is their sixth consecutive success over the team from Surrey.

Quote of the week

"It's the proudest I've been all season" - Glasgow Clan coach Pete Russell couldn't hide his happiness after two huge wins this weekend.