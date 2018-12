MK Lightning beat Cardiff Devils in overtime on 25 November

Cardiff Devils avenged last month's home defeat by beating MK Lightning 3-0 in Milton Keynes.

Charles Linglet opened the scoring for the visitors in the first period, with Joey Haddad and Gleason Fournier adding their names to the score sheet in the third.

When the two sides met in Cardiff on 25 November, MK Lightning were 3-2 winners.

Devils return to Elite League action on Saturday when they host Dundee Stars.