Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devil Matt Pope battles for the puck

Cardiff Devils maintained the pressure on Elite League leaders Belfast Giants with a 4-2 win over Dundee Stars at the Viola Arena on Saturday.

Joey Haddad and Jake Morissette gave the home side the perfect start, before Matt Pope made it 3-0 early in the second period.

Stars fought back through Charles Corcoran and Francois Bouchard, but Joey Martin sealed it late for Devils.

Second placed Devils travel to take on Guildford Flames on Sunday.