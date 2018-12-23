Elite League: Guildford Flames 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Stephen Dixon's goal put Cardiff Devils in the lead again at Guildford

Cardiff Devils maintained their challenge to Elite League leaders Belfast Giants with a hard-fought win at Guildford Flames.

The reigning champions trailed to John Dunbar's opener before Joey Haddad levelled.

Mark Richardson put the visitors ahead before Erik Lindhagen hit back.

But goals from Stephen Dixon and Bryce Reddick ensured a Devils win that sees them going into Christmas a point behind Giants.

Devils' win at Guildford came after Saturday's 4-2 home win over Dundee Stars.

The Welsh club go to Coventry Blaze on Boxing Day and face them again a day later at Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff.