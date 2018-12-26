Elite League: Coventry Blaze 4-3 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Ross Venus' third period goal proved the difference as Coventry Blaze edged Cardiff Devils in a thriller 4-3 at the SkyDome Arena.

Goals from Matt Pope and man of the match Gleason Fournier either side of a Dillion Lawrence goal the Devils the advantage before Tim Crowder levelled and Ben Lake put Blaze ahead 3-2.

Fournier scored again to haul Devils level before Venus struck the winner.

The sides meet again tomorrow for a return league fixture in Cardiff.