Elite League: Coventry Blaze 4-3 Cardiff Devils
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Ross Venus' third period goal proved the difference as Coventry Blaze edged Cardiff Devils in a thriller 4-3 at the SkyDome Arena.
Goals from Matt Pope and man of the match Gleason Fournier either side of a Dillion Lawrence goal the Devils the advantage before Tim Crowder levelled and Ben Lake put Blaze ahead 3-2.
Fournier scored again to haul Devils level before Venus struck the winner.
The sides meet again tomorrow for a return league fixture in Cardiff.