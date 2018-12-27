Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Coventry Blaze

From the section

Cardiff Devils avenged their Boxing Day defeat at Coventry Blaze with a 6-2 win at Ice Arena Wales in the Elite League on Thursday evening.

Drew Schiestel's two goals as well as further first period goals from Layne Ulmer, Charles Linglet and Mike Hedden set Devils on their way.

Ben Lake and Alex Forbes scored for Blaze but Joey Haddad scored Devils' sixth goal in the third period.

Blaze had edged Devils 4-3 in a thriller on Boxing Day.

Devils' next game is away to Guildford on Sunday, 30 December.