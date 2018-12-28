Scottish ice hockey: Stars & Flyers share points, late misery for Clan

Fife Flyers bounced back from a narrow away defeat to ease past Dundee Stars at home

Coach Omar Pacha wants Dundee Stars to find a way out of inconsistency and has called on his players to get more efforts on goal.

The post-Christmas games provided mixed results for the Stars and Fife Flyers, who shared a home win apiece.

Glasgow Clan will look to bounce back as they were denied the chance to extend their recent winning run when Manchester Storm struck late to down them on Thursday.

Stars & Flyers share the spoils

Dundee edged Flyers in a nine-goal thriller on Boxing Day but the Kirkcaldy men took the points with ease in Thursday's rematch.

And it's that kind of up and down form that has Pacha urging his men to put it right, with three wins from their last nine as they hang on to eighth place.

"It's been a brilliantly intense couple of games for both teams and getting the win on Boxing Day was great, but to go to Fife, I was disappointed with the outcome," he said.

"We missed some chances in Fife and overall, we've hit a run where we're winning one then losing one so hopefully we can get more of a streak going.

"As the season goes on, the work ethic increases and it's harder to score so we have to be dirtier around the net."

Matt Marquardt got the home side's only goal in a tight first period in the first round of the double-header. But it all kicked off in a breathless middle session that delivered eight more goals.

Marcus Basara levelled, but Stars pulled in front through Marquardt's second then Brian Hart was on target before Chad Smith netted his first professional goal for Flyers.

Stars went 4-2 ahead through Lukas Lundvald Neilsen, which was cut by one through Joe Basaraba, until Hart's second proved to be the game-winner, with Basara's second only a consolation.

When the action moved to Kirkcaldy, Fife got their revenge in a 3-0 shutout win in front of their own fans.

Danick Gauthier's second period opener was enough to give them the edge until goals in the third from Paul Crowder and former Dundee man Craig Moore settled it.

Clan run comes to an end

Glasgow Clan's Brendan Connolly scored four goals in back-to-back games against Manchester Storm

Glasgow Clan saw their hopes of ending 2018 strongly dashed when a 5-3 win at Manchester Storm was turned around in a 4-3 home loss.

It ended hopes of reaching six games unbeaten, which would have been the first time Clan had reached that mark since March 2016.

Wednesday's game was one to enjoy as Scott Pitt and Brendan Connolly fired Glasgow in front before Vaclav Stupka added a third after Storm had pulled one back.

Connolly and Pitt each picked up their second to take the winning run to five, but that was where it would end when Storm came to Glasgow and nicked the points.

Storm went ahead twice in Scotland, with Clan pulling them back twice through Connolly before a third needed an equaliser from Craig Peacock.

But, with just three seconds to go, Manchester applied the killer blow as Ciaran Long struck to stun the home fans in an entertaining affair.

Stats of the week

After their double header, Fife Flyers have won three of their last four at home, while Dundee Stars have lost three of their last four on the road.

Glasgow Clan's Brendan Connolly has picked up 10 points in his team's past six games, scoring six and assisting in four.

Quote of the week