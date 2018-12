Stephen Dixon's goal started Cardiff Devils' recovery at Guildford

Cardiff Devils came from a goal down to clinch a hard-fought Elite League win at Guildford Flames.

Calle Ackered gave the hosts the lead with a power-play goal in the first period.

But Devils dominated the middle period and took control with goals from Stephen Dixon, Evan Mosey and Mark Richardson.

Flames narrowed the gap to just one score through T J Foster early in the third, but Devils held on to win.