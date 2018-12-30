Dundee Stars come from behind to beat the Belfast Giants 3-2

Four of the goals were scored in the first period in Belfast

The Dundee Stars fought back from an early two goal deficit to defeat the Belfast Giants 3-2 at the SSE Arena.

In an entertaining first period the Giants led early through Dustin Johner and Darcy Murphy before Charles Corcoran and Brian hart put the visitors back on level terms.

Hart scored the decisive goal in the final period.

The Giants remain top of the Elite League, although Cardiff are a point behind having played two games less.

For the Giants the game was something of a reversal from Saturday's win over Glasgow, in which the Giants fought back from three goals down.

The hosts, who defeated MK Lightning on Friday, started brilliantly and went ahead through Johner after only three minutes before Murphy deflected in a quick pass to double their lead.

The Stars refused to be disheartened by the early set-backs and soon found a lifeline when Corcoran showed great composure to finish over Giants' goalkeeper Tyler Beskorowany.

Hart's fine finish from the edge of the crease brought the scores level just before the second period, during which both teams cancelled each other out.

American Hart was on hand to give the visitors the lead with eight minutes.

Despite the defeat, the Giants will go into the new year with plenty of reason for optimism and are still in the hunt in the league, Challenge Cup and Continental Cup.