Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils forward Sean Bentivoglio in action against Guildford Flames

Defending champions Cardiff Devils began the New Year with victory over Guildford Flames in the Elite League.

Devils replaced Belfast Giants top of the table after goals from Mike Hedden, Charles Linglet and Drew Schiestel secured victory at Ice Arena Cymru.

Jamie Crooks and Kruise Reddick scored for the visitors, who lost to Devils by the same scoreline two days earlier.

Devils host Manchester Storm in their next game on Saturday, 5 January.