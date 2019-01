Gleason Fournier was the Devils' man of the match

A 3-1 win over Manchester Storm at the Viola Arena helped Cardiff Devils stay top of the Elite League.

Mike Hedden's opening goal for the Devils was cancelled out by Mike Hammond's score for the visitors.

After a goalless second period, Gleason Fournier broke the deadlock in the third before Matt Pope's individual effort made sure of the win.

Devils are back in action on Sunday away to Fife Flyers.