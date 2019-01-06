Elite League: Giants secure double over Steelers

Delight for Patrick Dwyer as he finds the net in Sunday's victory over the Steelers

Belfast Giants completed a double-header sweep of the Sheffield Steelers with a tight 4-3 win at the SSE Arena on Sunday evening.

Patrick Dwyer, arguably the league's best player this season, scored a hat-trick with two goals late in the third period which overturned a 2-1 deficit.

Darcy Murphy's solo effort sealed another important two points in the title race.

Dwyer also netted the overtime winner in Saturday's thrilling 5-4 victory.

As with most of the games played between these two sides, the opening minutes were full of heavy hits but the Giants took control thanks to three power-play opportunities in a row and they capitalised on the second to take the lead.

It gets a bit feisty as Belfast's Dustin Johner clashes with Steelers opponent Aaron Johnson on Sunday

It owed a little to good fortune as Dwyer's attempted centring pass cannoned off the leg of former Giant Ryan Martinelli and past Steelers netminder Matt Climie.

Both goaltenders shut the door in the second period as the two teams played fast and loose defensively at times, giving up a number of chances but neither could find the net.

However, it took only 74 seconds into the final 20 minutes for the Steelers to tie the game at 1-1.

Giants defenceman Jim Vandermeer was called for a penalty on the last play of the second period and with the man advantage Evan McGrath's one-timer beat Tyler Beskorowany.

The visitors were galvanised and physically outplaying the Giants - they took the lead shorthanded when John Armstrong fired home with under 10 minutes remaining.

But Dwyer dragged his team into the lead with a pair of strikes 33 seconds apart.

Celebration time for the Giants after Patrick Dwyer's opener against Sheffield on Sunday

First, he stepped off the bench to take the pass from Dustin Johner and rifle home the equaliser before showing patience to wait for Climie to commit himself and tucking the puck in on the backhand to put the home team in front.

At 57:30 Murphy stole the puck, beat his defenceman and planted home the fourth goal.

The Giants needed it as on the powerplay and with the goalie pulled Jonas Westerling made it a one-goal game with 47 seconds to play.