Cardiff Devils captain Jake Morissette was on the score sheet for the visitors

Cardiff Devils capped off a winning weekend with a comfortable 6-0 victory away at Fife Flyers.

Jake Morissette opened the scoring, before Mike Hedden doubled the lead going into the second period.

Joey Martin, Evan Mosey and Hedden's second of the game made it 5-0, with Stephen Dixon adding his name to the score sheet in the dying minutes

Devils are back in Scotland on Saturday when they take on Glasgow Clan.