Scottish ice hockey: Highs and lows for Fife Flyers & Glasgow Clan

Flyers were crushed at home by Elite League champions Cardiff Devils

Fife Flyers must focus on consistency after another mixed weekend of results, says assistant coach Jeff Hutchins.

An impressive away win at Nottingham Panthers was followed up by a shutout defeat to Cardiff Devils as Flyers try to rediscover the form that served them well earlier in the season.

For Glasgow Clan, a late collapse on Sunday ended the weekend on a low note after inflicting a heavy loss on Dundee Stars, who are without a win in 2019.

Up and down again for Flyers

It was a weekend that promised so much for the Flyers after scoring six on Saturday but Sunday left them feeling flat.

Hutchins reckons the effort they put into the first game was perhaps to their detriment the following day, but the return of three key players was significant.

"We're disappointed to follow up Saturday night's win with the result on Sunday, but we put a solid effort that may have had a negative effect on us against Cardiff," he said.

"The guys didn't seem to have that jump coming up, where we wanted to have that same level against the Panthers, but just couldn't get there.

"Before last week, we had three 30+ goalscorers out of the line-up which has hurt us, but their returns on Saturday was, to me, a true reflection of where we are and what we can do.

"We've got a tough month coming up including the next three games away so for us it's a consistency thing and that's what we'll focus on."

Since riding high in the league earlier on in the campaign, the Flyers are finding a winning streak hard to come by and frustrating weekends like this one are becoming more regular.

Saturday's 6-2 win showed the best of the Flyers, with Joe Basaraba and Paul Crowder striking before, Carlo Finucci, back from a two game ban, added a third before the first break.

Chase Schaber and Evan Bloodoff, the two other returnees after injury, added the next two goals and the Kirkcaldy men had opened up a five-goal lead.

Panthers got one back through Alex Bolduc, but Crowder's second early in the third period killed the game off, despite Kevin Henderson netting for the home team late on.

The Flyers were back home and in confident mood when league leaders Cardiff Devils came calling, but could do little to prevent the current champions romping to a 6-0 win.

Clan left to rue collapse in Coventry

Clan clobbered the Stars on Saturday before letting a three-goal lead slip on the road

Pete Russell's team followed a resounding home win with a remarkable late slump to sour their weekend.

A 9-2 thrashing of Dundee Stars appeared to set the tone on Saturday, scoring six of their goals in the first period to bury Omar Pacha's side before they knew it.

Gerard Hanson, Vaclav Stupka, Brendan Connolly, Jack Musil, Matt Beca and Matt Stanisz all found the net, with Scott Tanski adding a seventh early in the second period.

Mike Sullivan and Brian Hart both got consolations for the Stars, but second goals on the night from Connolly and Beca completed the rout.

On Sunday, Glasgow were on the road to Coventry Blaze and somehow let a 5-2 lead slip in the last three minutes to lose on penalty shots after a 5-5 draw.

Clan couldn't get themselves over the line as Thom Flodqvist scored the winning penalty for the hosts to consign Russell's men to a hugely frustrating defeat.

Stats of the week

Glasgow Clan scored nine against an opponent for the first time since beating Hull Stingrays 9-4 in March 2015. Hull were coached by current Dundee coach Omar Pacha that day.

Clan forward Matt Haywood made his 500th appearance in all Elite League competition in Saturday's game.

Fife Flyers have taken five points from six against Nottingham Panthers in their three meetings this season.

Tweet of the week

Glasgow Clan's Matt Haywood enjoys his 500th appearance in all Elite League competition with his biggest fan, daughter Charley.

Quote of the week

"For us, this is the most important week of the season. Our performances haven't been up to par and we have to hold ourselves to the highest standard. Saturday was unacceptable." - Tough talking from Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha after his team's 9-2 humiliation at Glasgow Clan.