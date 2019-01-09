James Livingston: Cardiff Devils sign Canadian forward from Bad Nauheim

James Livingston was a third-round NHL Draft pick in 2008

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian forward James Livingston from German side Bad Nauheim for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old could make his debut in Devils' games away to Glasgow on Saturday, 12 January or home to Nottingham the following day.

"He is a solid two-way forward," said Devils head coach Andrew Lord.

"Livingston is going to add depth to our forward unit at a time when we are going into a tough stretch of games."

Livingston was a third-round NHL Draft pick for St Louis Blues in 2008.

He spent five seasons in the American Hockey League, followed by three years playing for Worcester - the top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks - before moving on to Manchester, the top affiliate of the LA Kings.

Livingston moved to Europe for the 2015-16 season and spent two years in the Austrian top flight with Dornbirner, before joining Bad Nauheim in 2017-18.