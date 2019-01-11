Continental Cup Final: Arlan Kokshetau beat GKS Katowice in Belfast opener

From the section

Celebrations for Arlan Kokshetau after Denis Klemeshov seals victory with their fourth goal

Pre-tournament favourites Arlan Kokshetau defeated Polish side GKS Katowice 4-2 in the first game of the Continental Cup Final in Belfast.

Kazakstan team Arlan led 3-0 lead after the first period with Konstantin Savenkov, Stanislav Borovikov and Dmitri Potaichuk on target.

Katowice hit back with goals from Niko Tuhkanen and Jesse Rohtla.

The Poles dominated the final period but couldn't find an equaliser and on the break Denis Klemeshov made it 4-2.

Katowice finished runners-up to the Belfast Giants in the semi-final in November.

The Giants face HK Gomel of Belarus in their opener at the SSE Arena on Friday night.