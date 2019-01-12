Elite League: Glasgow Clan 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Sean Bentivoglio struck twice in the third period as Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils edged to victory after squandering a two-goal lead.

Evan Mosey and Joey Martin gave Devils the advantage in the opening period, before Matt Haywood got the hosts back on level terms with goals in the second and third.

But Devils pulled away again as Bentivoglio's double sealed the win.

Devils next face Nottingham Panthers at home on Sunday.