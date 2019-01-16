Elite League: Nottingham Panthers sack head coach Rich Chernomaz

Rich Chernomaz coached Hungary's national team for five years.

Nottingham Panthers have sacked head coach Rich Chernomaz after nine months in charge.

Assistant coach Rick Strachan will take over for the rest of the season.

Chernomaz's team have lost their last four games but are currently third in the Elite League table.

Chairman Neil Black said: "We believe this move gives us the best chance at success and look forward to giving Rick Strachan all the support he needs to take us over the finish line."

Canadian Chernomaz, a former National Hockey League forward, replaced Corey Neilson in April 2018 after 17 years as a head coach in Germany.

He won 20 of his 41 matches in charge of the Panthers but a club statement said "disappointing" recent results had led to the change.

Captain Gui Lepine will assist Strachan while he is recovering from injury.

Black added: "Rich recruited a great roster of talent and we think we can still make a good run at the end of the season and remain in contention for all three titles.

"We thank Rich for his efforts and wish him all the best in his future."