Matthew Myers: Devils excited for crucial double-header against Giants

Forward Matthew Myers is the only senior player on the Cardiff Devils roster to be born in Wales

Cardiff Devils forward Matthew Myers says his side are not nervous ahead of their crucial double-header against Belfast Giants at the Viola Arena.

The Devils currently sit top of the Elite League after seven wins in a row since Boxing Day, five points ahead of nearest rivals the Giants.

The two division heavyweights meet on Saturday and Sunday evening knowing two wins could be season-defining.

"Regardless of playing Belfast, we need to do whatever we can," said Myers.

"Truthfully its another weekend of games which whoever we were playing we would like to pick up points from, four points if we can.

"Obviously people look at see Belfast are second in the league and say it is a huge weekend which it is, but even if we were playing the bottom two teams this weekend and we didn't get any results it would be a huge weekend lost."

If the Devils lose both games they would find the Giants just a point behind them, and the Northern Irish side still have a game in hand.

Despite the pressure, Myers insists the Devils players will thrive under it, and even find the games more enjoyable.

"I don't see the boys getting nervous, if anything they're excited," said the Cardiff-born skater.

"You want to play in games where there is a lot on the line, it's fun playing those games where if you lose or drop points it is more disappointing.

"But we obviously don't want to do that and we will do everything we can on the weekend to take home the points."

Not get carried away

Two regular time wins for the Devils this weekend would see them open up an 11-point lead on the rest of the Elite League, the largest lead of the season.

With just two months left of the regular season, that lead would appear to be unassailable for the 2017 and 2018 champions, but not for Myers.

"It would certainly put a gap between us and Belfast," said the 34-year old.

"However we have to go there for two games in their building (22 and 23 February) so there is loads that can change between now and the end of the season."