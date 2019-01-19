Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Belfast Giants

Cardiff Devils have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Elite League after coming from behind to beat visitors Belfast Giants.

Colin Shields opened the scoring for the Giants but Mike Hedden's powerplay goal soon levelled the score.

Layne Ulmer put the Devils ahead for the first time in the second period before Gleason Fournier made it 3-1 in the third period at the Viola Arena.

Darcy Murphy pulled one back late on before Sean Bentivoglio sealed the win.

The two sides meet once again on Sunday evening, at the Viola Arena.