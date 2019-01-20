Elite League: Giants beaten again by leaders Cardiff

Cardiff put pressure on the Giants goal during the Elite League encounter on Sunday

Belfast Giants were defeated by Cardiff Devils for a second time in two days as the leaders won 5-2 in Wales.

Cardiff, who chalked up a 4-2 victory on Saturday, made a blistering start to surge into a 3-0 lead in the first period at Ice Arena Wales.

The visitors hit back early in the second period with Kyle Baun and Blair Riley on target.

Goals from Evan Mosey and Drew Schiestal sealed Cardiff's win as they moved nine points clear of the Giants.

The Devils took a commanding lead in the opening period with three goals in quick succession.

Mark Richardson, playing his 800th Elite League game, broke the deadlock at 12:50, finishing off from Mike Hedden's assist.

Matt Pope celebrates scoring Cardiff's second goal against Belfast

Matt Pope doubled the advantage almost immediately, firing low into the Giants net at 12:59, assisted by Sean Bentivoglio and Joey Martin.

Bryce Reddick rounded off the scoring in the first period, making it three at 14:01, assisted by Sam Duggan and Schiestel.

The Giants got their middle period off to the best possible start when Baun finished off a sweeping move on the powerplay at 22:49, assisted by Pat Dwyer and Jim Vandermeer.

Dwyer was at it again minutes later when his clever pass found Riley and the Giants captain took his chance and brought the visitors to within one at 25:16.

Mosey made it 4-2 at 22:03, finishing well on a breakaway assisted by Layne Ulmer.

Martin grabbed the Devils' fifth of the game on the powerplay at 52:46, assisted by Sean Bentivoglio and Ulmer.