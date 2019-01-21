Scottish ice hockey: Dundee Stars 'resilience' reaps overtime reward; Clan win after broken ice delay

Player-assistant coach Matt Marquardt scored Dundee Stars' winner in overtime against Guildford

Dundee Stars player-assistant coach Matt Marquardt praised the resilience of his team as they overcame injuries to pick up maximum points over the weekend.

The Stars made it four wins in a row to keep their play-off push going with two excellent victories at home.

Fife Flyers couldn't quite get four points as penalty shots in their game against Nottingham Panthers cost them the full quota.

Glasgow Clan almost saw their only match of the weekend abandoned due to an issue involving a Zamboni, but they managed to keep it going and get the win they needed.

'It wasn't sexy, but we got the job done'

Dundee Stars had to dig deep to get their two results, more so on Sunday with three import forwards missing through injury.

But it left Marquardt, who got the overtime winner against Guildford Flames on Sunday, swelling with pride afterwards to keep Dundee in a mid-table position.

"We played so hard and so depleted, to get the overtime winner was huge," he said. "That's probably the first time in my career I've played in a team with eight forwards.

"It's quite a tough workload and I find I've spoken a lot in the past about this team's resilience and how everyone comes together. It wasn't sexy, but we got the job done."

The Stars kicked off the Elite League weekend against Nottingham Panthers, who were in Scotland to play all three teams north of the border in a busy weekend.

A run of four wins in 16 prior to the weekend saw Panthers coach Rich Chernomaz axed in favour of assistant Rick Strachan, who was behind the bench for this mini tour.

But Stars emerged Top Guns in the first game of their 80s theme night, with a 4-3 win over Panthers.

Alex Guptill saw his opening goal for the visitors cancelled out by Lukas Lundvald, with Ollie Betteridge and Craig Carrigan both trading goals for either team too.

Guptill edged Nottingham in front again, but Carrigan's second tied the game again, but it was Stars who claimed the victory, courtesy of Brian Hart.

Guildford Flames then made the trip north on Sunday after missing out on full points at home to Fife Flyers the night before and once again, saw overtime their undoing in Dundee.

John Dunbar put them in front, but Charles Corcoran levelled for Stars in the third period, with Marquardt finishing Guildford off in overtime to complete a successful weekend.

Clan and Fife pick up points

Braehead Arena staff had to fix a patch of ice removed by the Zamboni in Saturday's game between Glasgow Clan and Nottingham Panthers

Glasgow Clan had only the one game, but it was almost scrapped after two periods as a chunk of ice was removed by the Zamboni [an ice-resurfacing vehicle] from the surface in one of the goal creases.

After a 50-minute delay, Braehead Arena staff got it patched up, allowing Clan and Panthers to play out the rest of their game on Saturday, with Glasgow winning 4-1.

Two from Guillaume Doucet and one each from Scott Pitt and Brendan Connolly secured the points to keep Pete Russell's team in the hunt for a top-four place.

Fife Flyers picked up three points out of a possible four, getting a 4-3 overtime win over Guildford Flames on Saturday but succumbed to the Panthers on penalties a day later.

The long trip to Surrey was worth it as Mike Cazzola, Evan Bloodoff and Chase Schaber all netted, with Brett Bulmer scoring the all-important winner to douse the Flames.

On Sunday, Fife couldn't quite make a full set of points, going down 3-2 after a shootout to the Panthers, despite goals from Paul Crowder and Evan Stoflet.

Stats of the week

• Fife Flyers have won their last three games that have gone to overtime, all away from home

• Dundee Stars have the second best winning streak in the Elite League right now with four. Cardiff are on a nine-game unbeaten run, going one better.

• Glasgow Clan have won eight of their last 11 at home with that win over Nottingham on Saturday.

Tweet of the Week

It wasn't George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley making an appearance together at Dundee Ice Arena, it was just the Stars promoting their 80s night, which took place on Friday.

Quote of the Week

"I dived, twisted and got a little bit lucky" - Glasgow Clan netminder Joel Rumpel plays down one of the saves of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over Nottingham Panthers.