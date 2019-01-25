Elite League: Belfast Giants defeat Fife Flyers 6-3 at the SSE Arena

Kyle Baun levelled for the Giants in the first period.

The Belfast Giants narrowed the gap to the Cardiff Devils at the top of the Elite League with a 6-3 win over the Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena.

Jonathan Ferland scored twice with the other goals coming from Kyle Baun, Chris Higgins, Curtis Leonard and Blair Riley.

The hosts responded well to an early Danick Gauthier goal to control proceedings in Belfast.

The two sides meet again at the same venue on Saturday night.

It was an even first period with the two sides sharing four goals. The visitors took the lead with their first power play opportunity at 4:56 when Gauthier's wrap around beat Tyler Beskorowany as the Giants netminder was slow to get across his crease to cover his far post.

The Giants levelled matters at 9:04 when Baun, under pressure behind the Flyers net, managed to kick the puck out on front and Higgins was there to tuck the puck home.

Ferland made it 2-1 at 13:47 turning and shooting high into the net from the left circle after a Flyers turnover deep in their defensive zone but the home side couldn't hold the lead and with 16 seconds remaining in the period Gauthier netted his second with a deflection.

The game turned in the Giants favour at 29:55 when the Flyers were called for two minor penalties on the same play.

They were punished with Baun scoring on the two-man advantage and 23 seconds later Leonard stepped in to convert on the backhand.

Less than a minute later, and with both teams back to full strength, Riley set-up Ferland for the one-timer to make it 5-2, the three goals coming in a span of 81 seconds.

The Flyers recovered and once again scored late in the period through Joe Basaraba but despite a solid effort in the final twenty minutes they wouldn't get any closer and Riley slammed the door on any comeback with a late empty net goal.