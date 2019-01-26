Elite League: Dwyer double helps Belfast Giants to back-to-back wins over Fife

Patrick Dwyer hit both goals for the Giants in Saturday's win over Fife

Two goals from Patrick Dwyer helped Belfast Giants secure a second successive Elite League home victory over Fife Flyers.

The forward opened the scoring after five minutes before Mike Cazzola equalised later in the first period.

Dwyer hit the winner for Adam Keefe's men late in the second period from a Kyle Baun assist.

Saturday's win at the SSE Arena came a day after the Giants defeated the Scottish side 6-3 at the same venue.

The home side's opener came as the Flyers' defence failed to deal with Curtis Leonard's shot from the blue line and Dwyer was on hand to force the loose puck in from close range.

Cazzola's equaliser was a shorthanded goal from a scuffed Jim Vandermeer clearance after 12 minutes.

Visiting netminder Shane Owen then prevented the Giants from regaining the lead with an impressive save which denied the Giants' all-time leading goalscorer Colin Shields with two minutes left in the first.

Dwyer was on hand to restore the Giants' lead with his second of the night with just over a minute to go in the middle period after Fife stopper Owen had previously saved from both Lewis Hook and Chris Higgins.

A scoreless third period saw Belfast edge out their Scottish visitors to make it a four-point weekend, with two more points to play for on Sunday when they travel to face Milton Keynes Lightning.