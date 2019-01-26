Nottingham Panthers 2-1 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils stayed top of the Elite League despite a narrow defeat at Nottingham Panthers.

After a scoreless opening period, John Rheault opened for the hosts in the second with Sean Bentivoglio replying before it was over.

Luke Pither claimed the winner in the third period for Panthers.

Devils are at home against Fife Flyers on Sunday, 27 January while Panthers host Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday, 2 February.

As Devils were losing at Nottingham, the Scottish team suffered a second successive defeat at the Welsh team's closest league rivals Belfast Giants.