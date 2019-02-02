Elite League: Manchester Storm 3-1 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils suffered a shock 3-1 defeat against Manchester Storm at the Altrincham Ice Dome.

Evan Richardson and Dane Byers gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first period as the Elite League leaders struggled.

After a goalless second period Devils got on the scoresheet through Joey Martin but Dallas Erhardt's goal sealed victory for the hosts.

The result inflicted a second successive defeat on the Devils while Storm won their second game in a row.

Storm move into the play-off places with victory, overtaking Dundee Stars, while the Devils remain five points clear at the top of the table.

The Devils host Sheffield Steelers on Sunday evening while Storm travel to Coventry Blaze.