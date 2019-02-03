Elite League: Belfast Giants sign Jordan Smotherman

Jeff Smotherman arrives from the Iserlohn Roosters

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of forward Jeff Smotherman for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The American arrives in Belfast from the Iserlohn Roosters of Germany's DEL and will go straight into the Giants' line-up to face Nottingham on Sunday.

Smotherman hails from Corvallis, Oregon and grew up in Massachusetts.

"Jordan is a player we'd been tracking. It was a no-brainer when we were able to bring him in for the rest of the season," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

"He is big forward who will add offence to our team and I know Giants fans will love his work ethic too.

"Actually our fans will love hearing about the lengths Jordan has gone to in order to be in Belfast for Sunday's big game against Nottingham."

"We were due to announce Jordan's arrival on Monday, though he watched Saturday's win against Coventry and changed his travel plans as soon as he saw that we might have picked up an injury and could be playing with a short bench on Sunday."

The Giants beat Coventry Blaze 6-5 on Saturday and will play Nottingham at the SSE Arena at 16:00 GMT on Sunday.