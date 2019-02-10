Elite League: Cardiff Devils lose to Guildford Flames in shootout

Cardiff Devils scored three times in the final three minutes to fight back from a 3-0 deficit but ended up losing in a shootout at Guildford Flames.

Ben Davies and Brett Ferguson's brace put Flames ahead.

Mike Hedden, Mark Richardson and Joey Martin brought Devils level but they could not find the winner in overtime.

Calle Ackered secured shootout victory for Flames but Devils remain top of the Elite League, one point ahead of Belfast Giants.